Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.04. 7,796,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

