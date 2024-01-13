Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of C3.ai worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 79.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 11.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 441.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:AI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. 5,600,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,498. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

