Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,734,000 after buying an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.23. 8,375,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,135. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $84.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

