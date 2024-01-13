Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 107,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

