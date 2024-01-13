Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after buying an additional 1,949,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,568,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.