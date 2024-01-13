Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 1,161,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

