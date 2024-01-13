Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,792,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 253,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

