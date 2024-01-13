Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. 2,386,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

