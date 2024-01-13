Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Shares Up 4.9%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
