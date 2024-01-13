Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

