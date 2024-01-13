Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. 1,285,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.