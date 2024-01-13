Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 4,037,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,595. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

