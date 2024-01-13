Pflug Koory LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 3,672,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

