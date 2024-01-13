Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.03. 791,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,176. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average of $275.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

