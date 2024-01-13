Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group
In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of MO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 7,703,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
