Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 44.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 35.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 78.1% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.6 %

MBC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.