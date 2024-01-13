Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,458,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,197. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

