Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,774,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,412. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.