Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

AFL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 1,086,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

