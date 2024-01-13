Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $88.76. 1,245,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

