Pflug Koory LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,218,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

