Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

