Pflug Koory LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Stericycle by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 356,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,497. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -969.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

