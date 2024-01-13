Pflug Koory LLC Has $573,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.80. 1,049,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,820. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average of $187.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

