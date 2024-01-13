Pflug Koory LLC Has $683,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. 4,542,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

