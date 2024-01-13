Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 315,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

