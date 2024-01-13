Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 786,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

