Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $258.30. 1,515,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

