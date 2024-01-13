Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.56. 39,594,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.27.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

