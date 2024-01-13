Pflug Koory LLC Sells 195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.