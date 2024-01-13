Pflug Koory LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC owned 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.91. 40,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.29. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

