Pflug Koory LLC Sells 320 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.8 %

WSM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.96. 493,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,292. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

