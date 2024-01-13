Pflug Koory LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 17,446,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,388,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

