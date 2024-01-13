Pflug Koory LLC Sells 71 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average of $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

