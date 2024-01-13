Pflug Koory LLC Sells 769 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 466,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 51.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 33,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

