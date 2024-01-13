Pflug Koory LLC Sells 975 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.