Pflug Koory LLC Sells 98 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $290.41. 1,955,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

