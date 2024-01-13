Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,245,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0 %

PSX stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

