Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 3%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 351,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 455,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

