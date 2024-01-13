PJT Partners’ (PJT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.71. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $104.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 225.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners



PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

