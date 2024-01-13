Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,559,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,106.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

