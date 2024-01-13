PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of PNM opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

