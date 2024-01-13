Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,037 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.