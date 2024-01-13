Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,253,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,941,561 shares.The stock last traded at $1.84 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 8.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

