Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

Post Stock Up 0.7 %

Post stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Post has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

