PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

