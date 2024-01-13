PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,323 shares of company stock worth $9,059,208 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,697,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

