Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,363. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

