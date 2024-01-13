Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.16 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
