ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.35. 3,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

