ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.35. 3,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.